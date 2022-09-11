Local Focus: Ross Barber on Candidate Camera

Meet Ross Barber, running for Mayor of Palmerston North.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Barber's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions.

Ross Barber is running again for Mayor of Palmerston North, a city he believes is riddled with corruption and fraud.

"The real issues are being fobbed off," he said. "The poverty, the sickness, the overrun hospitals, the general lack of wealthy people in our district bringing in capital to create new jobs."

Barber is concerned that "very obvious and simple" solutions to improve people's health and wellbeing are being overlooked, such as mobilising the military to ease pressure on our healthcare system.

"We need to consult with Massey University. They've got experts there, they'll tell us what we need to do."

On a personal level, Barber's favourite music is from the 60s, his favourite restaurant is McDonald's and he doesn't like the names Palmerston North or Palmy.