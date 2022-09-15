Local Focus: Rod Trott on Candidate Camera

Meet Rod Trott, running for Whanganui District Council.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Rod Trott's views on the district's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions.

Rod Trott says adaptation to climate change should take priority over mitigation because "climate change is with us and it's happening quickly, and it will happen increasingly quickly, the scientists tell us".

Trott says suburban sprawl should not continue and the council should focus on urban intensification.

"We've got room for probably up to 500 apartments in the central city, 80 per cent of first floor is empty."

The first-time council candidate was once arrested for protesting the Springboks tour in 1981.

He is passionate about "putting people onto water", encouraging everyone to try water sports like waka ama, rowing, stand-up paddleboarding or kayaking.