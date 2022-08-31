Local Focus: Rizwaana Latiff on Candidate Camera

Rizwaana Latiff moved to New Zealand from South Africa in 2000.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Latiff's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions

Rizwaana Latiff moved to New Zealand from South Africa in 2000. She worked as a midwife for about 15 years and did a lot of voluntary work in the community. Then she decided to run for Hastings District Council.

"I ran for the 2019 election. To be honest, it was not a very good experience for me. I sort of backed down a little bit early, didn't do much campaigning," she said.

She ended up in 9th place, but there were only eight seats in her ward. Now, she thinks she is ready to take the spot on council.

"I have grown my experiences, I've grown my insight, I have grown my knowledge," she says.

"Everybody would probably think I'm ticking the diversity box. Yes, I may tick that box, but for me, it's about effectiveness. I have been on the ground. I'm from the community."

Housing is Latiff's top concern.

"At the moment, there is a long waiting list of about 200 people to get in social housing. "

Latiff says she wants to make Hastings and Havelock North a better place and safer community for young people to come back, have families and bring up children.