Local Focus: Hohepa Cooper on Candidate Camera

Hohepa Cooper (Ngāti Rongomaiwahine/Ngati Kahungunu) is a secondary school teacher and a candidate for Hastings District Council's Takitimu Māori Ward.

He is married with two children but comes from a big Māori family.

"I'm one of eight children of my parents, and my dad was one of eight children of my grandparents."

Cooper is a big hockey fan who also likes playing rugby, volleyball and basketball.

Takitimu Māori Ward is a new ward this year and Cooper thinks it's an excellent opportunity for Māori to stand up in the council.

"I like to listen and not just look at the problems, but try and find solutions."

Rates and housing issues are what concern him most.

"We need to look at how we spend the money. Besides, the council should focus on emergency housing, working with other providers to have more transitional housing. "

Cooper also claims to be an excellent cook.