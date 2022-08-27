Local Focus: Richard McGrath on Candidate Camera

Richard McGrath discusses plans for Napier City Council should he be re-elected

Richard McGrath discusses plans for Napier City Council should he be re-elected

Watch the full Local Focus interview for McGrath's views on the city's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions

Richard McGrath urges Napier's community to base their votes off direct conversations with councillors and candidates, not just billboards.

"Tell us what you want us to do, because we represent you, we don't represent the council," he said.

As an incumbent in Napier City Council's Onekawa/Tamatea ward, McGrath says his campaign is "about maintaining some high standards for the city", citing community engagement, jobs for young people, housing and the region's infrastructure as major social concerns.

On a personal level McGrath says he loves V8s, listens to 80s music and was a bit of a sports jock at high school.