Local Focus: Rawiri Waru on Candidate Camera

Rawiri Waru explains why he's running for a Māori ward seat in the upcoming election.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Rawiri Waru's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions.

First-time Māori ward candidate Rawiri Waru says homelessness is just one of many issues facing Rotorua.

"That all leads into employment opportunities, building of industries, community safety and housing."

Regarding Three Waters, Waru supports the concept but said "we should be allowed to find our own way forward".

Waru supports co-governance in Rotorua.

"If you look at co-governance, there's nothing to be afraid of," he said. "If you can name me one thing that iwi have developed or done in this district that's gone against anyone, or hasn't benefited anyone, then I'll eat my hat!"

From a Māori ward perspective, Waru said iwi relationships with council, specifically policy and mana whenua engagement, are key concerns for this election.

For the past five years Waru has been on the operations and monitoring committee of Rotorua Lakes Council, he still works the family farm every day and he says he was brought up in te Ao Māori tūturu.