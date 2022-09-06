Local Focus: John Chetty on Candidate Camera

Restore Rotorua as a tourist destination, says first time RDRR candidate John Chetty.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Chetty's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less-important quickfire questions

Tourism is the big issue for local hotel manager John Chetty, running for the first time on Rotorua's general ward council.

"Rotorua city is the only thermal city in New Zealand and it has to be restored as a tourist destination," he said.

Chetty said he was for co-governance because "it benefits the city and makes everything right".

He was also in favour of the Three Waters reform.

In the face of rising costs, Chetty said rates should be frozen and not increase for "at least three years", but would not suggest any specific service areas that could be cut back to cover a rates freeze.



"That's something the team will have to decide once we get to council," he said.

Speaking about motels being used for emergency housing, Chetty said a solution needs to be found before the tourism industry is tarnished "even more than what it is now".