Local Focus: Pāpāmoa surfers ride for men's health

With the month of Movember drawing to a close, there was still time for one last hurrah.

Hosted by the Pony Club Surf Team - a group of local surf-loving dads - the soft-top competition was combined with Movember to help raise awareness around men's health.

"The 'mos' are a conversation starter about mental health, cancer, and we just want to stop losing so many good men way too young," Grant Trebilco, a local Movember ambassador, said.

"I was diagnosed as bipolar eight years ago and surfing and having a chat with my mates changed my life and today this soft-top comp is about fun, family and getting more people in the ocean."

And while the waves failed to impress ... the turnout didn't.

"The waves have been pretty tiny today but honestly it wasn't about the surf, it's about getting everyone together to have a good day at the beach," organiser Gavin Bisman said.

"We're helping raise awareness around mental health, getting everyone here to talk about it, everyone's real close down this end of town."

Money raised from the event will go to local mental health charities.

"The cool thing is that a lot of the money fundraised today from the entries and the barbecues and all the different vendors that are here today are helping to contribute as well."

Once the regular heats and final were complete, it was time to catch a special party wave, which was easier said than done in the conditions.

"We've got the Movember expression session which is a massive, big, fun party wave. We have a 20-minute heat, anyone can go in that, they don't have to be a part of the comp, they can just come down and jump in. We'll get everyone out on the soft boards and just have fun. It's all about dressing up, being with your mates and getting together," Bisman said.

In addition to the obvious physical benefits of surfing, there are plenty who see it as having a positive effect on mental health.

"Being in the ocean is the best escape," Trebilco said.

"Sometimes one wave is all it takes and that's enough to change your day. Being in the ocean surfing churn waves with your mate and also having a real conversation about mental health can honestly change your life.

"Movember's about growing a mo to save a bro."

