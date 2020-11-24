Local Focus: Rotorua Canopy Tours feels the strength of domestic tourism market

The Kiwi road trip is back as more and more new Zealanders embrace domestic travel.

And local tourist attraction, Rotorua Canopy Tours, is loving showcasing their unique attraction to the home crowd.

"This is what's really exciting, we've seen huge growth out of Hawke's Bay, Taranaki, Wellington, Christchurch, the South Island," general manager Paul Button said.

"All the regions are really travelling. Post-Covid Kiwis are getting further around their country."

Customer experience manager Eloise Roxburgh has new research that shows why so many more of us are travelling post-Covid.

"We compared the difference between what we saw prior and post to see how that changed," she said. "We found that a lot more people are using special occasions and those emotive reasons for travel, compared to what we have seen in the past."

With the difficulties with international travel, destinations like Rotorua are more popular than ever.

"I didn't realise how many people took overseas holidays," Button said. "It's doing really well in that sense."

"I think New Zealanders feel... we know we're trapped now and we're actually excited about it.

"New Zealand forgot how good New Zealand was."

