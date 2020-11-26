Local Focus: Age Concern volunteers rewarded by local travel operator

Age Concern volunteers do a great job in the community, and a Tauranga travel club for seniors is acknowledging them by donating fuel vouchers so volunteers can continue supporting the elderly at home.

"Seniors have some challenges," Andy Sommerville of No.8 Tours said.

"Some of them face loneliness at certain periods of time, particularly during periods when families may move away. We also see challenges in that senior community when they become widowed, too, as a natural progression through aging."

Out of every booking the company makes, it donates $5 to making a volunteer's life a bit easier.

"One of the barriers for volunteers is actually the cost of running a vehicle to go and visit these isolated seniors in the community," Somerville said.

"We've given $1100 in just over the first two months we've run the programme and we're about to provide them another cheque at the end of this month, which we're really excited about."

For the Tauranga branch of Age Concern, looking after their volunteers is as important as the seniors they care for.

"They go over and beyond their duty," Tanya Smith said.

"They'll take our client out to a garden centre and as a not-for-profit we're unable to financially support them. And the volunteer gives so much.

"They give a minimum of an hour a week and it's just about going into that client's home and just sitting down and having a cup of tea and getting to know each other."

There are many reasons to become a volunteer.

"My brother was in a car accident when he was younger and I became his primary care-giver," volunteer Jackie Allan said.

"Which meant I had to quit my full-time job and move into caring for him, but my main hours with him are in the evening and at night so I had my days free. I was looking for something as a bit of a give-back to the community."

Age Concern paired Jackie to Joan and a lasting friendship was born.

"I get her friendship and support," Welcome Bay resident Joan Tessendorf said.

"My husband had passed away in 2013. I seemed to get through it all but then one night I slipped in the shower and fell backwards and that affected my nerves.

"[Jackie] has really helped me and as I've said we've built up a good friendship and she is very easy to talk to."



Jackie is also on hand to help Joan out with the odd errand.

"Quite often she's needed help going to doctor's appointments or the hospital. I've taken her up to the airport when she's gone to visit her family in Australia. Those are all outside of the hours that I do every Tuesday."

Age Concern is always looking for more volunteers. Registering doesn't take long and the benefits are endless – for both parties.

"The client and volunteer, if matched well, their friendship will go on for years," Smith said.

