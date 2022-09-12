Local Focus: Marcus Buddo on Candidate Camera

Marcus Buddo has been on the rural community board for the last three years.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Marcus Buddo's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions.

Marcus Buddo has been on the rural community board for the past three years. And now, he is hoping to represent Kahurānaki General Ward on the Hastings District Council election.

"I'm well connected to the community. I've got degrees in economics, politics and health science," he said.

Besides these skills, he and his family have roots in the local ward.

"I understand my ward very well. My family has been farming here for more than 100 years. My grandmother is a local teacher, and my mother is a local GP."

Buddo wants to make Hawke's Bay more appealing for young people.

"Most of my friends left Hawke's Bay and went overseas or to other parts of the country to follow their dreams. And while they would like to come back, they don't see the opportunity to do so. "

Buddo sees reasons for this being that housing isn't affordable and a lack of job opportunities. These stop his friends and other young people moving back, he says.

"We've got such a wonderful place here. I want to do my part to ensure that young people can see a future here."

His biggest concern in the ward is roading.

"We've got NZTA reducing the funding for the roading in Hastings district. And we've also got pressure coming up from heavy transport, a lot of logging trucks. We need more funding to make sure the roads stay up to scratch."