“Everyone who met Zane instantly fell in love with his cheeky grin and zest for life. We already miss him immensely,” he said.

“Both staff and students have shown incredible resilience as they rally around one another, sharing memories of Zane and honouring his life.”

The boy’s family and friends came together this week to farewell him at his home.

“I was supremely proud of our akonga and kaiako as we welcomed Zane back to his home,” Davidson said.

“It was a way for them to share the love they have for Zane and his whanau,” he said.

“Zane’s whanau have shown incredible strength through this process and this was a way to honour them and show them how much his life meant to us as a kura.”

“It’s with great sadness of the family that we are announcing the passing of our beloved son,” a family spokesperson told Stuff today.

“Zane is a brother, cousin, uncle, grandson, friend, and will be forever missed.

“Fly high our little friend, hunting and fishing forever.“

On Sunday, Coastguard New Zealand said the alarm was raised after Coastguard South Taranaki witnessed the vessel capsize while watching Pātea Bar cameras.

“Coastguard South Taranaki radio operators were watching the bar cameras and raised the alarm, after witnessing the vessel capsize.”

Volunteers from Coastguard South Taranaki were supported police from land and Coastguard Wanganui launched its rescue vessel but were stood down by police shortly afterwards.

“The two people who sadly lost their lives – as well as a third person, who was taken to hospital – were brought to shore by nearby boaties, who responded quickly to the call for help.

“Some of those on board happened to be off-duty coastguard volunteers, who were out fishing in a private capacity,” the coastguard said.