Pātea bar tragedy: Family, school mourn Zane Milham, 6-year-old who died in boating accident

David Williams
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Six-year-old Zane Milham and his stepmother died after a boat capsized off the coast of South Taranaki. Photo / Coastguard South Taranaki

The young boy who died when a boat capsized off the South Taranaki coast is being remembered for his “zest for life”.

Six-year-old Zane Milham, his father and stepmother were aboard the boat when it got into trouble off the Pātea bar on Sunday morning.

Two people and their bodies were recovered about 11.30am. A third person was taken to hospital.

