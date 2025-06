Two people have died after a boat capsized off Pātea this morning. Photo / Coastguard South Taranaki

Two people have died after a boat capsized off Pātea this morning. Photo / Coastguard South Taranaki

Two people have died after a boat capsized off Pātea this morning.

Three people were aboard the boat when it got into trouble off Pātea, about 10.15am.

One person found in the water after the boat capsized was treated by ambulance staff at the scene and transported to hospital.

Two people died and their bodies were recovered by 11.30am.

Police are providing support to their next of kin.