Local Focus: Locals targeted for deer velvet

Claims that deer velvet helps boost immune system.

Almost every business is affected by Covid. That includes niche retailers like the Supreme Deer Centre in Rotorua which was a popular tourism venture, despite not being on the radar of most locals.

"Before Covid, our main customers were tourist customers," Marketing Manager Eric Geng said.

"Because of the Covid, we have to transform our business strategy from the overseas market to the domestic market. We are building our Supreme Deer Centre to try and target the local markets."

Founder Dr Ho Po Kin is a third generation specialist in herbs and natural remedies. He says deer velvet has been used for medicinal purposes in China for more than two thousand years.

But in New Zealand many people don't know about its health benefits. He claims it helps boost the immune system, gives energy and makes patients live longer.



"They don't know that deer product is very good medicine," he said. "Before the target market was export, so after Covid-19, we are wanting to sell to the local people."

More than half the organisation's staff were Māori before Covid and Geng says building good relationships with the Māori community is key for the Supreme Deer Centre.

