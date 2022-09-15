Local Focus: Kellie Jessup on Candidate Camera

Kellie Jessup has her three jabs done, and is running for HDC.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Kellie Jessup's views on the ward's biggest issue and our less important quickfire questions.

Kellie Jessup (Ngāti Kahungunu) is a school teacher who is running for one of three Takitimu Māori Ward seats in Hastings District Council.

She says it's good to have the Covid vaccine to keep us safe, and has three jabs.

Takitimu Māori Ward has three seats in the council and is a new ward this year.

"It's time for Māori to be at the consulting table instead of someone else taking that role for us."

But Jessup says that three seats are not enough.

"I don't think it's fair. Ideally, at least six Māori seats to make it fair."

She is also concerned about water, housing and employment.