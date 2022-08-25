Juliet Greig discusses plans for Napier City Council in her first time standing

Juliet Greig says she is eager to be a part of Napier's "really great team" on council.

Greig's first priority should she be elected will be road safety around dangerous intersections, and the local pool planning.

"I'd like to be a part of the decision so that the community can get a say in what kind of pool they want, where they want it and do the right thing for future generations," she said.

Greig, who would stand with the Greens if she was running for government, says more housing is needed in Napier, and considers those living in temporary housing to be the most vulnerable.

"Warm, dry homes for everyone who's living in a motel at the moment and get them into a house," Greig said.

"It's such a beautiful part of New Zealand, we just need to build more houses for people."