Tairāwhiti Māori Ward candidate Jody Toroa on why she is running for council.

Jody Toroa believes experience is what she brings to the council table.

"I have come from a te iwi Māori space, governance Māori, committees, particularly post settlement for my iwi, kaimahi and being part of my marae," Toroa said.

If elected her priority is to get sewage out of the sea.

"For too long we have had tutae in our moana, he kati," Toroa said.

Toroa would also like to see an introduction of an oranga calculation to everything the council does to ensure decisions being made are helping those who are in need in the community, and that results are being seen.

She says her secret talents are passion, puku mahi and aroha. Aotearoa music is her favourite genre, especially Tairāwhiti's own Ka hao and Rob Ruha.

Other candidates chose to not be interviewed by Local Focus.

