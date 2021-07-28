Local Focus: International festival looking for Whanganui locals

Innovative, creative, challenging? This could be you. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Innovative, creative, challenging? This could be you. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

The Performance Arcade is a popular arts event held annually in containers on Wellington's waterfront.

Earlier this year the festival celebrated a successful decade and organisers are crossing their fingers for a smooth run in 2022.

Normally the Performance Arcade is an international event but travel restrictions mean fewer international performers next year, so organisers are actively encouraging local artists to apply, and came to Whanganui recently to hold an information session and check out the local talent.

"We found with near misses and with lockdowns this previous year that Covid is something the arts is going to have to live with," associate director Graham Frost said. "Performing arts in particular are really challenged by socially distanced environments."

The Festival's theme is emergent which means it depends on what kind of proposals emerge. Whatever theme emerges, the Performance Arcade is always edgy and challenging.

"Dancing and performing in a public space, climbing up on top of containers, doing backflips off poles," Frost said. "We are not afraid to support and front works that deal with difficult topics."

As well as the container series there are works situated along a pink line along the waterfront, linking the container site and the train station.

"Then we've got the stage series which is inclusive of musicians performing as well as people wanting to do poetry readings or dance performances or cabaret drag DJs that kind of thing."

The festival also plays a role in developing artists, assisting with funding and pathways to expanding artists careers. Seed funding for projects is available and proposals are being accepted until August 27.

More details at www.theperformancearcade.com

Made with funding from