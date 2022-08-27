Local Focus: Gary Caffell on Candidate Camera

Masterton mayoral candidate Gary Caffell discusses the big local issues on candidate camera

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Gary Caffell's views on the district's biggest issues, as well as our quickfire questions

Third time's the charm for Masterton mayoral candidate Gary Caffell, as he tries his luck at throwing his name in the ring once again.

"We're in a situation in Masterton now where we need somebody with experience," he said.

Caffell says Masterton District Council has a challenging three years ahead, with divisions - largely based on the civic centre - needing to be resolved.

"It's been a bizarre project in the sense that some of the councillors have been pushing to go ahead with something where we had no location, and the location's been there the whole time," he said.

Caffell says he is "strongly in favour" of the civic centre being on the current Town Hall site, and hopes the project will be one of the first on the newly elected council's agenda.



Caffell admits that he is also one of those people needing education on what council can do to limit climate change and prepare for increased climate events as a result of climate change.