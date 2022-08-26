Alex Beijen stands once again for SWDC mayor in the upcoming elections

Alex Beijen stands once again for SWDC mayor in the upcoming elections

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Alex Beijen's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions, including his surprising taste in music.

South Wairarapa Mayor Alex Beijen is standing for a second term. He says it takes at least a couple of years to learn how to really be mayor of a region.

"Really it's [about] finishing the job that this council has started," Beijen said.

If he could wave a magic wand and change one thing in the region, it would be "up-to-date infrastructure to start from a clean slate".

Beijen is highly opinionated on environmental waste management, South Wairarapa's lack of bank branches and Three Waters reforms.

"Whilst we know that things need to change with regards to how we deal with water, the option that has been offered by the Government is totally inappropriate," he said.