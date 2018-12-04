A community project that gives to the clients and to the volunteers who help out. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Volunteers have been helping the country's longest-running free food store give away four tonnes of food every week for more than seven years.

Founded in 2011, Palmerston North not-for-profit Just Zilch has helped more than 250,000 people in need by passing on food that would otherwise be binned by supermarkets and the hospitality industry.

Just Zilch founder Rebecca Culver said the organisation helped to send around four tonnes of food - worth around $40,000 - into people's homes every week.

The team of approximately 90 volunteers also helped 50 other NGOs throughout Palmerston North, Manawatū, Tararua, Whanganui and Horowhenua, passing on food to people in need.

"Kaitiakitanga is at the heart of what we do – together we look after our resources," Culver said.

However, as well as the volunteers, she said Just Zilch wouldn't exist without the support and commitment of those supplying the food.

"What we do is only possible because of the generous support food producers, logistics companies, retailers and the local hospitality industry."

At Just Zilch, no questions were asked, nor judgements made.

"The only thing we ask of our customers is that they are considerate of others and only take what they need."

