Local Focus: Ensuring the survival of Te Arawa arts

A collective of Te Arawa artists collaborate. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

A collective of Te Arawa artists has come together to ensure the survival of various art forms and ancient practices.

The rōpū, TeKuraPae, is made up of 40 artists who will hold their first wānanga during Matariki.

The initiative embodies a tuakana-teina relationship, where an expert guides a younger or lesser experienced teina.

TeKuraPae Senior Arts Practitioner Chanz Mikaere says it's a fluid relationship.

"That's something we believe we do with excellence in Te Arawa," she said. "We're really good at developing those relationships."

Renowned weaver Karl Leonard is part of the panel of eight experts.

"My grandmother was a renowned weaver during her time. She wove until she was in her early hundreds. The last kete (basket) she wove was when she was 100 and I think she was roughly around 100 when she was working on her last whāriki."

The rōpū plan to hold an exhibition showcasing their work in December.

