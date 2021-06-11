Local Focus: School lunch volunteers do it for the kids

Volunteers like Judith are the backbone of Ka Pai Kai. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Volunteers like Judith are the backbone of Ka Pai Kai. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Ka Pai Kai is a charity based in Rotorua that first started four years ago. In that time, the staff and volunteers have fed thousands of children nutritious meals.

And best of all, it's helping. Schools across the district have reported an increase in attendance since Ka Pai Kai began providing students with healthy meals.

Ka Pai Kai Rotorua Kitchen Manager Kinga Dabrowska says volunteers are the backbone of the charity.

"Each of them has their own story and this is why we just love to work with them," she said.

Each volunteer has their own area of specialty, be it sandwiches or soups.

"This is the reason for them to just wake up, to come over and help us, so the kids will feel full and put a smile on their faces," Dabrowska said.

One volunteer, Judith Cumberlidge, has dedicated four years to helping feed children in the region and contributing to better education through food. She's the sandwich chef.

"I've always been told that I'm a good cook and I like working with food," she said. "To me, it was an encouraging way to support the children and encourage them for the future and what's out there, and the difference between not having anything to eat, and something to eat."

Retired dentist Malcolm Till has volunteered for the past two years. Many of the children enjoy his homemade pumpkin soup that he sometimes stays up until the early hours to prepare.

Such dedication suggests Ka Pai Kai will keep delivering food with love to Rotorua kids for years to come.

Made with funding from