Local Focus: Breakers' first NBL game in Rotorua

The Breakers scout next Tom Abercrombie. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Sixty young players from the Rotorua Basketball Association enjoyed the chance to watch professional basketball players train at a private session today ahead of an NBL game in Rotorua.

It's the first time the Sky Sport Breakers New Zealand Basketball team will play an NBL game at the Rotorua Events Centre.

Breakers head coach Dan Shamir says visiting the regions is a fundamental part of what his team is all about.

"To me, we want to win every game even when they don't mean a lot and even when they are tough, but, to me coming over here and having people that don't really see us play, watch us play, gives more meaning to the game."



The team also held a Q&A and Shamir says maybe he'll find the next big star.

"I'm always hoping that there is maybe a Tom Abercrombie over there who loves basketball, who wants to be a player.

"In all honesty, a lot of great players didn't grow up in the North Shore and in the centre and the heart of the basketball neighbourhood. A lot of great players are coming from other places.

"Maybe one of them is in the stands today," Shamir said.

One hundred tickets were donated to Te Kura o Te Koutu where more than half the school roll play basketball.

Sport co-ordinator Tiki Hunia says the opportunity for them to come and watch a game like this is really awesome.

"Some of our kids actually play high-level basketball, play rep basketball and we've actually had students, previous students in the past, who've received scholarships to go and play basketball in the States," he said.

The Breakers will play the Cairns Taipans at the Rotorua Events Centre tonight.

