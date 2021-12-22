Local Focus: Christmas positives for Rotorua Sallies

Salvation Army in Rotorua feeds hundreds this year.

The Salvation Army's Christmas appeal in Rotorua has fed more than 200 families this year.

Corps Officer Kylie Overbye has led the annual appeal for six years with her husband Ralph.

She said this year Covid made a significant impact in the community.

"We have seen a change in the level of need of where people are at, so it's been a real privilege to be able to be here and support people through this difficult season and time," she said.

Despite the effects of Covid, she said there were positives as people refocused on the true meaning of Christmas.

"Christmas is a very important time of the year.

"It's a time when we remember the birth of Jesus Christ and we focus our time and our attention on this wonderful gift that we have been given of Jesus into the world.

"It's really important that we spend time appreciating one another, appreciating the gift that we have and the hope that we have in our lives.

"For us, it's a time of real joy and real celebration."

Christmas Food Bank coordinator Donna Reiss is in her first year in the role, working around the clock to get parcels out.

"It feels really good, especially when the people come to pick them up," Reiss said.

"I just took six out for this lady who was picking them up for all of her clients.

"She just gave me a big cuddle and was so happy that her families were going to have really nice food, so that was really cool."