Local Focus: Can four people assemble a Model T in half an hour? See at Whanganui Vintage Weekend

The Model T Ford was one of the world's most popular cars and many were assembled on these shores.

Now, 100 years later, at this weekend's Whanganui's Vintage Weekend, a Model T will be assembled in just half an hour, according to Bruce Ardell, vintage enthusiast and chairman of the Whanganui Vintage Car Club. It's part of Whanganui's Vintage Weekend's "Wheels on Victoria" vintage car display.

"We're going to start it and we're going to drive it away," Ardell said.

Ardell reckons it will only take four vintage car enthusiasts half an hour to assemble the 1920s Model T, leaving plenty of time for many other activities they have planned for the weekend.

"This weekend is a fairly busy weekend, starting from the Friday night, which I've set up a meet and greet. And then we proceed to the Saturday, which we have the Wheels on Victoria, which are expecting probably about 300 plus cars to be parked in the Avenue."

Activities for the club continue throughout Vintage Weekend, billed as "Whanganui's biggest party".

"Sunday we have the Burma Rally, which we have 90 plus cars already entered for," Ardell said.

"Then on the Monday morning I organise a run for all the people who want to spend the Monday morning as well.

"Once again, we have a huge number of cars and I take them around the outskirts of the city and we end up in a nice place of interest."

The place of interest is a firm secret but members will also get a morning tea before farewelling friends, old and new.

Made with funding from