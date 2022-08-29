Local Focus: Brenda West on Candidate Camera

Brenda West discusses plans for SWDC if she is elected mayor in the upcoming elections

Brenda West discusses plans for SWDC if she is elected mayor in the upcoming elections

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Brenda West's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions

Brenda West says one of the more prominent triggers in her campaign for Mayor of South Wairarapa is the way ratepayers are treated in the region.

"It's appalling, it needs to change," she said.

"From where I see it, we're not very good at listening, and we need to learn to open our ears.

"Our community have spoken loud and clear, yet here we are, having a round-table discussion with ourselves; not a good look."

West says that South Wairarapa's roading, finances and economic growth have been most neglected over the years, leaving pensioners and people who can't afford to live in the district most vulnerable.

West suggests remedies in the form of reduced rates for these individuals and education around budget planning as potential opportunities.