Local Focus: Big plans for Whanganui port

The Anatoki cargo ship is only a baby in shipping terms, owner Doug Smith says, but it's big enough to help make the case to redevelop the Whanganui Port.
"We've done a lot to re-establish a small bulk shipping on the coast," he said. "It hasn't been easy."
This ship has the capacity to take 22 trucks off the road, an environmentally friendly transport option, but it does have its drawbacks.
"People are used to the just-in-time culture and shipping needs a lot of infrastructure and bulk storage around the country," Smith said. "They're used to a couple of trucks a day coming in. We'll bring in 800 tonne and they go 'well that's great, where we gonna put it?'"
This is where the Whanganui Port comes in - a remote but fully functioning hub left untouched for years.