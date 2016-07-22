Once upon a time, in a land so far from ours it may as well be Mars, there was a little boy who grew up with society telling him that being a dad would be the most important job he'd ever have. He would dream at night of the day when a woman would choose him to be her husband, and while away hours naming the future children they'd have together - children who, he was told, would fulfil him as a man.
As he grew older, he studied hard and eventually landed a role at a law firm as a talented young lawyer, but even as he excelled at his work, he could sense his female bosses wondering when he'd leave to raise a family. When he eventually did marry, he began constantly fielding the question of when he was going to have a baby. When he became a father, he found himself torn in half. He loved his child, and wanted to spend as much time as possible caring for her - as everyone knew a father's place should be in the home - but somewhere between swaddling, endless bodily fluids, and The Wiggles, he realised that he missed his work as a lawyer.
When his paternity leave was up, his firm was unable to offer him flexible hours. The road to becoming a partner required real "commitment", so he chased his tail for a while, feeling guilty every time his daughter reached a milestone in his absence, before leaving to be a fulltime dad. He could always go back, he told himself, and then felt guilty again for entertaining the thought that maybe fatherhood wasn't the single most important thing he could do with his life. A thought he quickly stifled.
Three children later, and nearly a decade out of the workforce, he decided, with his youngest now at school, that he would like to return to work. His wife encouraged him, although her executive's salary - the result of a decade of uninterrupted career advancement, other than a month's leave for the birth of each child - covered the bills and then some.