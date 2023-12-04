Raupare Rd, Hastings, on Monday after a vehicle hit a pole and brought down live wires. Police closed the road to traffic. Photo / Warren Buckland

A four-wheel drive’s crash into a pole required a power cut and a closed road as emergency services dealt with live wires on the outskirts of Hastings.

The single-vehicle crash was reported in Raupare Rd, off Omahu Rd, at 2.13pm, and police media staff said soon afterwards power lines were reportedly affected.

There were no initial reports of injury and lines company Unison was called to cut supply, the company reporting there had been “partial” disruption, with 48 customers affected.

It was estimated the outage could last till after 5pm.