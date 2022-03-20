Live: 'Take shelter': Severe thunderstorms about to hit, MetService warns

Strong winds in Auckland have already caused issues for boaties, and there's worse to come as northeasterlies buffet the coastline. Video / Matthew Davison

Strong winds in Auckland have already caused issues for boaties, and there's worse to come as northeasterlies buffet the coastline. Video / Matthew Davison

Severe thunderstorms with torrential rain are battering the Far North, parts of Northland and Rodney early this morning, MetService warns.

Just before 5am the national forecaster issued a severe thunderstorm warning for people in the Kaipara, Far North, Whangārei and Rodney regions.

Such storms bring torrential rain that can cause flash flooding. People should take shelter indoors and away from trees when they approach, MetService says.

"At 04:52 am, MetService weather radar detected a line of severe thunderstorms lying from Moerewa to Maungatapere to Maungaturoto," it said.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Northland Radar Area https://t.co/GJIMUPnxxD pic.twitter.com/s0ZYxY8lWF — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) March 20, 2022

"This line of severe thunderstorms is moving towards the southeast, and is expected to lie from Towai to Whangārei to Kaiwaka at 5.22am, and from Puhipuhi to Whangārei to Te Arai at 5.52am."

The forecaster said that level of rain could cause surface or flash flooding around streams, gullies and urban areas, and make driving extremely hazardous.

The warning is valid until just before 6am.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in force for Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel Peninsula. Heavy rain warnings and watches are also in place for a swathe of the North Island from Auckland down to Taranaki, along with Tasman west of Motueka.

Auckland is also under a strong wind watch till 2pm.

Take shelter, stop driving: Emergency advice in thunderstorms

MetService pointed people to advice from the National Emergency Management Agency, which said when storms approached they should take shelter indoors away from windows and avoid standing under trees.

They should get off the water, move cars under cover or away from trees, check drains and gutters were clear and be ready to slow or stop driving.

During and after the storm, you should also beware of fallen trees and power lines, it says.

"Avoid streams and drains as you may be swept away in flash flooding."

The line of thunderstorms were first spotted offshore as it approached the Bay of Islands just after 1am, and has been moving south through the small hours of the morning.