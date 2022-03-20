Strong winds in Auckland have already caused issues for boaties, and there's worse to come as northeasterlies buffet the coastline. Video / Matthew Davison

Strong winds in Auckland have already caused issues for boaties, and there's worse to come as northeasterlies buffet the coastline. Video / Matthew Davison

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are set to lash the region today with warnings in place for Bay of Plenty and Coromandel.

MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for Bay of Plenty, west of Ōpōtiki, from 10am Monday through to midnight.

Heavy rain warnings and severe thunderstorm watches are also in place for all of Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel Peninsula

Severe thunderstorms with torrential rain are currently lashing parts of Northland with the system moving down the upper and central North Island today.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Northland Radar Area https://t.co/US0EQD0McA pic.twitter.com/M8fe68VTVe — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) March 20, 2022

Bay of Plenty can expect 80 to 110mm of rain with peak rates of 15 to 40mm/h especially during thunderstorms. Another period of heavy rain is likely for the area on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, heavy rain warnings and severe thunderstorm watches are also in place for the Coromandel Peninsula with the worst to hit later this morning.

Such storms bring torrential rain that can cause flash flooding and slips. People should take shelter indoors and away from trees when they approach, MetService says.

Localised tornadoes are also possible and could cause damage to trees and powerlines.

Watches and Warnings for large parts of the North Island A slow-moving low-pressure system lies to the west of New... Posted by MetService New Zealand on Saturday, March 19, 2022

A heavy rain watch is also in place for Taupō with possible thunderstorms.

Take shelter, stop driving: Emergency advice in thunderstorms

MetService pointed people to advice from the National Emergency Management Agency, which said when storms approached they should take shelter indoors away from windows and avoid standing under trees.

They should get off the water, move cars under cover or away from trees, check drains and gutters were clear and be ready to slow or stop driving.

During and after the storm, you should also beware of fallen trees and power lines, it says.

"Avoid streams and drains as you may be swept away in flash flooding."

The line of thunderstorms were first spotted offshore as it approached the Bay of Islands just after 1am, and has been moving south through the small hours of the morning.