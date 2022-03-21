Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Fishing boat tragedy: Whakatāne fishing community saddened by Far North charter sinking

3 minutes to read
The Enchanter charter fishing boat. Photo / Supplied

The Enchanter charter fishing boat. Photo / Supplied

Emma Houpt
By
Emma Houpt

Multimedia journalist

Whakatāne charter boat operators are thinking of "well-respected" skipper Lance Goodhew whose boat Enchanter sunk during a storm in the Far North on Sunday night.

They say Goodhew, who survived the ordeal, is a longtime

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.