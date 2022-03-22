Voyager 2021 media awards
Advice for Enchanter sinking survivors from Bruce Goodwin, who was rescued from fatal yacht incident in 2019

5 minutes to read
Enchanter fishing boat tragedy: Video footage shows intense moments survivors were rescued from the wreck of the sunken charter vessel. Video / Northland Rescue Helicopter

Kiri Gillespie
By
Kiri Gillespie

Multimedia journalist

Bruce Goodwin still has flashbacks of the fatal yacht sinking he survived off Northland's coast just over two years ago.

The tiniest things - a word or movement - can trigger memories of the tragedy

