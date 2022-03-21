NZ golfer Josh Geary on the Renaissance Brewing NZ Stroke Play Championship. Video / Supplied

Golfer Josh Geary has celebrated an "emotional" win in his first tournament since the death of his mother in a crash into Tauranga Harbour.

"You sort of knew she was somehow watching over and helping me out," he said.

Geary won the Renaissance Brewing New Zealand Stroke Play Championship which was held at Christchurch Golf Club from Thursday to Sunday.

Geary took three months off from the sport from October and this was the first full-round tournament he had played since his mother died on December 8.

His mother, Maree Geary, was with her partner when their car plunged into the Tauranga Harbour near the traffic lights on Chapel St after a three-vehicle crash, police said at the time.

About 20 people dived into the water in a rescue attempt when the car began sinking.

Police confirmed the 65-year-old local woman died at the scene, survived by her partner, Shane Carnell, who was rescued by civilians.

Geary took a bit of a break from golf after the tragedy and re-evaluated what he wanted to do.

Rescuers jumped into the Tauranga Harbour, off Chapel Rd, after a car entered the water on December 8. Photo / Supplied

"I got knocked for six ... it took me a few weeks to really get back any motivation or clarity."

Getting back into practice and playing has helped him feel good and "more normal".

He played a few pro-ams - events involving both professionals and amateurs - in February.

This win was a special win for him with his mum in the back of his mind.

He said the course was "fantastic" and, while the first two days were good, the high winds on Saturday made it "tough for everyone".

He ended with what the tournament director described as an "incredible" nine holes on Sunday, crowning him the winner.

Tauranga golf player Josh Geary. Photo / BW Media

His mother had gone to hundreds of his golf tournaments over the years, and if she couldn't make it, she would follow it closely.

"She was a big fan ... it was pretty emotional."

He said playing was "huge" for him, having worked through the grief of the sudden loss in recent months.

Maree Geary, 65, was a big fan of her son's golf and had been to hundreds of tournaments. Photo / Supplied

Geary said his mum was often on his mind, and it was no different while he was playing.

"You sort of knew she was somehow watching over and helping me out, which was a nice feeling."

He said the win was a "big confidence boost" to kick off the season.

Knowing his mum would always be at his games in spirit brought him comfort as well.

Geary has a few more pro-ams in the next two weeks before he and his partner's first child, a baby girl, is due in April.

While nothing has been set in stone, Geary is planning on heading back to Europe to play golf in either May or June.

Tournament director Dave Mangan said Geary's performance over the final nine holes was "incredible".

"They say that championships start on the back nine on Sunday, and for Josh to start birdie, eagle, birdie and shoot seven-under on the back nine was something else," he said.

"Hopefully, he can take some confidence from that performance and do it again in Europe later in the year. He certainly has the talent to do so."