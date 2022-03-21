Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga harbour crash: Josh Geary wins first golf tournament since mum Maree's death

NZ golfer Josh Geary on the Renaissance Brewing NZ Stroke Play Championship. Video / Supplied

Cira Olivier
By
Cira Olivier

Multimedia journalist

Golfer Josh Geary has celebrated an "emotional" win in his first tournament since the death of his mother in a crash into Tauranga Harbour.

"You sort of knew she was somehow watching over and helping

