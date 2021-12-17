Tauranga Harbour tragedy: Family pay tribute to 'amazing' mum and partner

Josh Geary (left) and Shane Carnell are still working through the tragic loss of their mother and partner Maree Geary. Photo / George Novak

Josh Geary (left) and Shane Carnell are still working through the tragic loss of their mother and partner Maree Geary. Photo / George Novak

It was meant to be a five-minute trip, but Maree Geary and Shane Carnell's car plunged into the Tauranga harbour killing Maree, an expectant grandmother and recent retiree. Cira Oliver speaks to Carnell and Maree's son Josh Geary who pay tribute to a 'one-of-a-kind' woman.

Gulping three water-filled half-breaths is all Shane Carnell has time for.

He's in the passenger seat next to the love of his life, his partner Maree Geary, as water pours in through an open window of their 2018 Hyundai Kona.

The car is sinking after plunging into Tauranga Harbour off Chapel St. A flood of water is now squeezing out the last pockets of air.

Shane's eyes search for Maree, but the airbag system has activated, dropping a curtain between them.

He tries the windows and doors but the electrics aren't working. The pressure of the water is building, stopping him from opening the door

He is sure he will die.

A sense of calm comes over him. He accepts there is nothing more he can do.

But, out of nowhere - bang - the window smashes.

Maree Geary (left) and her partner Shane Carnell. Photo / Supplied

Confused, Shane is dragged out of the car and up to the surface by a local builder who used a hammer to break the window.

Shane has survived.

But Maree's last breath was drawn in the car.

The last breath, stopping her from living the beautiful retirement she'd set up, meeting her newest grandchild, Shane's daily kiss before work, and the projects she always had on the go.

The last breath of the "amazing" and "perfect" woman who made countless lives better.

It happened about 1km from home, a drive they had done thousands of times.

"We were basically just going to duck out for five minutes," Shane Carnell says.

The back door of their house was open and dinner was nearly ready.

What was meant to be a quick trip last Wednesday to post a parcel, pick up Christmas fairy lights and fishing bait turned into a "nightmare".

Flowers and a cross have been laid at the site of the horror crash on Chapel St. Photo / George Novak

Speaking to the Bay of Plenty Times Weekend for the first time since the crash, Shane says it unfolded quickly.

Before they knew it, they were hurtling down a rock wall and into the water.

"She [Maree] must have had her window open because the car just filled up with water in about 10 seconds," he says.

"I was gulping for air.

"I sort of took in three half-breaths of water from that last bit of air that was in there and just thought that was it."

He believes he must have undone his seatbelt before Daniel Lamberth, the builder who smashed the window, rescued him.

"He was just incredible. To have the foresight to grab a hammer, and he got there just in the nick of time," he says.

Shane wanted to go back to get Maree but another man, who dragged him to shore, told him to stay put.

Members of the community in the water off Chapel St trying to rescue those in the car entered last week. Photo / Supplied

"There's nothing I could've done. There were that many people in the water all trying as hard as they could."

As he sat on the rocks, he saw everyone who had dived into the sun-soaked water to come to their aid.

"Everyone that went into the water is a hero as far as I'm concerned. Everybody put themselves at risk. It's just amazing."

He can't remember how long he was in the car or on the rocks but he does recall seeing the rescuers bring Maree to the surface.

"It was just a nightmare. An absolute nightmare."

Through sobs, he says someone told him he was so lucky to which he replied, "Am I?"

Shane was still working through the shock of how fast it happened and how so many people disregarded their own safety to attempt the rescue.

The tragedy follows a series of devastating losses the family is still coming to terms with.

Maree Geary, 65, was tragically killed in a crash in Tauranga Harbour off Chapel St. Photo / Supplied

Three years ago, Shane lost his mother in a car crash and two and a half months later, Maree's eldest son, Brad, 37, lost his battle with cancer.

"It doesn't feel right at all," Shane said.

The couple had been together for nearly nine years, first meeting when Shane walked into the bank she was working in on a Saturday morning, picked up a real estate magazine and got talking to Maree.

"She has a lovely soft, gentle voice, and that was the first thing I was drawn to," he remembered.

"I asked her out for a coffee and never looked back."

They quickly found their interests aligned perfectly and they spent their time on projects and adventures.

They travelled abroad and around New Zealand, and loved watching Maree's son Josh Geary, a professional golfer, compete around the country.

Doing up classic caravans was a mutual joy of theirs, sprucing up a couple a year to take to Beach Hop and sell them on.

They'd pop into garage sale after garage sale, looking for things that would complement the caravans.

She retired earlier this year after 28 years at Westpac and, with Shane semi-retired, the couple had recently bought a motorhome and were planning where they'd go next year.

Tauranga's Maree Geary, 65, died in a motor vehicle accident when her car went into Tauranga Harbour off Chapel St. Photo / Supplied

"We were a team ... it was just such a magic relationship."

Every day was kick-started with a kiss before work and would end with her bubbly energy.

Now, Shane's lost track of what day it is.

"Her children and grandchildren were just the apples of her eyes."

She was excited to meet her third grandchild, who will be born early next year.

It didn't matter who you were, you would get on with Maree, he said.

Maree was a one-of-a-kind, he said.

"I love you."

Her son, Josh, struggled to describe his mum in words that seemed too simple for the "amazing" woman, mum and grandmother she was.

Tirelessly caring, fun, kind, loving and cheerful were a few words that came to mind.

"She was the rock of the family, the one keeping things ticking over."

Shane Carnell (left) and Josh Geary tragically lost the "amazing" Maree Geary last week. Photo / George Novak

Josh had been playing professional golf overseas since May and got out of managed isolation a month ago.

"I'm so glad I wasn't stuck overseas and got to spend some time with her."

Josh and his partner, Hannah, are also expecting their first child in April next year.

"She was pretty excited to meet them," he said through tears.

She had an endless supply of love for her family, and Josh explained she was his biggest fan, going to hundreds of his golf tournaments over the years. Once a week, the family would get together for dinner where his mum would whip up a feed for everyone.

She was an "amazing" mum to Josh and his late brother as well as a grandmother to two grandkids.

Maree was supportive of anything her sons did and got behind it either through coaching in their younger years or cheering from the sideline.

"Clever" and "creative" were other words that came to mind, able to fix "just about anything with a sewing machine" or the hours spent fixing up her finds from garage sales.

Working hard her whole life, Josh said she had recently put things in place to set up for a good retirement.

"She was looking forward to a nice, long summer at the beach with Shane and the kids and would've been heading there now."

But it wasn't just family that thought the world of her, being "well-liked by almost everyone".

She was selfless, he said, with her heart always putting others first.

Josh Geary (left) with his mum, Maree. Photo / Supplied

"She was just an amazing person. She was perfect."

All the good she brought to the world made the tragic news that much more painful with the question of "how did this happen?" filling his head.

"Complete disbelief" overtook Josh when he heard what had happened, and he said he "couldn't get my head around it".

"It's hard to believe that it could happen where it did and how it did ... just a kilometre from the house on a route she's done thousands of times."

Westpac New Zealand regional manager Bay of Plenty-Coromandel Susan Grey said the team were "in disbelief" when they heard about the crash.

"We were all so shocked and saddened. It was so final."

Maree had devoted 28 years to the business before retiring earlier this year.

She was "knowledgeable, reliable and had a fantastic rapport with the customers".

"She was a much-loved and respected member of the Westpac team."

Josh Geary (left) and Shane Carnell are still working through the tragic loss of their mother and partner Maree Geary. Photo / George Novak

Maree was also well-known to customers, with her friendly nature recognisable to people across the different branches she worked at.

A service to celebrate Maree's life was held yesterday at Charlemagne Function Centre.

Police are investigating and would not comment further.