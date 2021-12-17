Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga Harbour tragedy: Family pay tribute to 'amazing' mum and partner

8 minutes to read
Josh Geary (left) and Shane Carnell are still working through the tragic loss of their mother and partner Maree Geary. Photo / George Novak

Josh Geary (left) and Shane Carnell are still working through the tragic loss of their mother and partner Maree Geary. Photo / George Novak

Cira Olivier
By
Cira Olivier

Multimedia journalist

It was meant to be a five-minute trip, but Maree Geary and Shane Carnell's car plunged into the Tauranga harbour killing Maree, an expectant grandmother and recent retiree. Cira Oliver speaks to Carnell and Maree's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.