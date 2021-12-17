Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Tauranga Harbour crash: Builder uses hammer to smash window and drag man from sinking car

4 minutes to read
Flowers at the site of the Chaple St crash. Photo / George Novak

Flowers at the site of the Chaple St crash. Photo / George Novak

Cira Olivier
By
Cira Olivier

Multimedia journalist

A builder labelled a hero after freeing a man from a submerged car in Tauranga Harbour was in tears after learning the desperate rescue attempt wasn't enough to save a woman also trapped

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.