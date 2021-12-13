Police name Tauranga woman who died in Chapel St crash

The woman who died in a crash in central Tauranga last week that sparked desperate rescue attempts has now been named.
Police have named the woman as Maree Annis Geary from Otūmoetai.
The 65-year-old had been inside a vehicle that crashed into Tauranga Harbour after a collision on Chapel St on Wednesday.
The vehicle began sinking. A second occupant managed to get out himself but despite about 20 people diving into the harbour to rescue Geary, she died at the scene.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
A crane was used to retrieve the vehicle on Thursday.
Police said in a statement this afternoon they extended their condolences to her family and friends at this difficult time.
Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.