Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga Harbour fatal crash: Flowers left at site as vehicle recovered, rescuers praised

5 minutes to read
Flowers left at the scene of a fatal crash on Chapel St. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Flowers left at the scene of a fatal crash on Chapel St. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Sandra Conchie
By
Sandra Conchie

Multimedia journalist

The woman who died when an SUV plunged into Tauranga Harbour on Wednesday was a 65-year-old local, police say.

Yesterday, the submerged vehicle was recovered, with flowers placed near where the accident happened shortly after

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.