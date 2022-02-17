Rescue operations after the fatal crash. Photo / NZME

A person has been charged with careless driving causing death after a crash on Chapel St in December.

The 47-year-old is due to appear in the Tauranga District Court tomorrow.

Flowers left at the scene of the fatal crash in December. Photo / NZME

On December 8, a car plunged into the Tauranga Harbour near the traffic lights on Chapel St and about 20 people dived into the water in a rescue attempt when it began sinking.

Police confirmed a 65-year-old local woman, Maree Geary, died at the scene.

Her partner, Shane Carnell, was also in the car but was rescued by civilians.

Maree Geary (left) and Shane Carnell. Photo / Supplied

Carnell previously spoke to the Bay of Plenty Times about the horror of the crash and the impact it had on the family.

He and Geary's son, Josh, paid tribute to the "one-of-a-kind" woman she was to them.