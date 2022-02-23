The site where a crash resulted in one car plunging into the Tauranga Harbour on Chapel St. Photo / File

No changes will be recommended at the site of a fatal harbour crash last year, Tauranga City Council has decided.

On December 8, a car plunged into Tauranga Harbour near the traffic lights on Chapel St after a three-vehicle crash, police said at the time.

About 20 people dived into the water in a rescue attempt when it began sinking.

Police confirmed a 65-year-old local woman, Maree Geary, died at the scene.

Her partner, Shane Carnell, was also in the car but was rescued by civilians.

The crash sparked an investigation by police and Tauranga City Council.

Tauranga City Council director of transport Brendan Bisley said no changes to the site of the crash would be recommended.

He said staff investigated the site after the crash and were satisfied it was safe for motorists "in normal circumstances".

"The circumstances that caused the accident are unique and sadly resulted in a tragic outcome for a family."

A 47-year-old has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and is due to reappear in court next month.