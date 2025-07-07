Local organisation Kura Kai was among the grateful recipients of Hunt for Good’s meat packs — used to create hearty meals for students and their whānau.

“Jasper is quite possibly the busiest person I know but never complains,” shared his nominator, Marie Paterson, of Kura Kai.

Hunt for Good is a non-profit organisation dedicated to culling wild deer and donating venison and wild game meat to community groups. Photo / Stoney Creek, Hunt for Good

“He’s holding down a fulltime job, running this non-profit, and spending most weekends hunting. You can tell he just loves this mahi — and we do too.”

While Osborne might prefer to stay out of the spotlight, his volunteer impact was undeniable.

For him, the most rewarding part was not the recognition — it was sharing the heartfelt feedback from the community with his team of volunteer hunters.

“It’s pretty cool being able to tell the guys the stories that come back from the groups we support,” Osborne said.

Hunt for Good puts nutritious kai into the hands of those who needed it most. Photo / Stoney Creek, Hunt for Good

“They all love doing it. For a lot of the team, it’s also about taking a break from busy, stressful lives. Spending time out in the bush together does wonders for our mental health and knowing it’s helping people makes it even better.”

The kaupapa ticked a lot of boxes, he said.

“Being good for the community is such an added bonus. For anyone thinking about volunteering, just give it a go. Find something you love, and you’ll find a way to give back through it.”

Osborne’s journey was a powerful reminder that volunteering can achieve much more than a single outcome.

His time and dedication supported communities, managed local ecosystems, and offered his team a sense of connection and wellbeing.

Thinking of volunteering? Volunteering Services offers support and opportunities for volunteers and community organisations across the Western Bay and surrounding areas.

Whether you’re keen to give your time or looking for volunteers to join your cause, Volunteering Services can help.

Learn more at volunteeringservices.org.nz or call (07) 987 0920.

-Content contributed by Volunteering Services / Social Link