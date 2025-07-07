Jasper Orborne is the driving force behind Stoney Creek’s Hunt for Good. Photo / Stoney Creek, Hunt for Good
A Tauranga hunter’s dedication to providing meat to the community has led to him being named Volunteer of the Year at the 2025 Volunteer Star Awards.
The announcement was made during Western Bay organisation Volunteering Services’ Big Shout Out Morning Tea in June.
Jasper Osborne is the drivingforce behind Tauranga retailer Stoney Creek’s Hunt for Good, a non-profit organisation dedicated to culling wild deer and donating venison and wild game meat to community groups across Aotearoa.
From Bay of Plenty to Hawke’s Bay and Manawatū, Osborne’s work was not only helping to restore ecological balance but also putting nutritious kai into the hands of those who needed it most.
For him, the most rewarding part was not the recognition — it was sharing the heartfelt feedback from the community with his team of volunteer hunters.
“It’s pretty cool being able to tell the guys the stories that come back from the groups we support,” Osborne said.
“They all love doing it. For a lot of the team, it’s also about taking a break from busy, stressful lives. Spending time out in the bush together does wonders for our mental health and knowing it’s helping people makes it even better.”
The kaupapa ticked a lot of boxes, he said.
“Being good for the community is such an added bonus. For anyone thinking about volunteering, just give it a go. Find something you love, and you’ll find a way to give back through it.”
Osborne’s journey was a powerful reminder that volunteering can achieve much more than a single outcome.
His time and dedication supported communities, managed local ecosystems, and offered his team a sense of connection and wellbeing.
Thinking of volunteering? Volunteering Services offers support and opportunities for volunteers and community organisations across the Western Bay and surrounding areas.
Whether you’re keen to give your time or looking for volunteers to join your cause, Volunteering Services can help.