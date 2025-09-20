Advertisement
New Zealand

Popular Auckland delivery driver faces long road to recovery after horrific injury in crash

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

A person critically injured in a crash on Auckland's North Shore this week has been identified as Gilmours driver Ben. Photo / Givealittle

Auckland businesses and members of the community are rallying to support a popular delivery driver who suffered critical injuries while on the job this week.

The North Shore Gilmours delivery driver, named only as Ben, has been identified as the man who was struck by a vehicle while unloading stock

