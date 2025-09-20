“One of our treasured drivers, Ben, was in a life-changing, devastating accident this week while delivering to our valued customers,” a note on the page said.

“He has already received numerous surgeries and will continue to have many more throughout his recovery process.

“Everyone knows that Ben is an extremely popular team member, is always bubbly, throwing jokes around and full of mischief. Therefore, we want to do everything we can to help him.”

A photo of Ben waving and smiling accompanies the fundraising page, which was set up this afternoon.

Shortly after 6pm, just over $4000 had been raised. Many of those donations are from businesses around Auckland – from bakeries to tech companies and learning centres – which Ben delivers stock to.

“Gutted to hear what happened. You are our fave ever driver and we miss you already,” one person wrote.

“Ben, I’m keeping you in my thoughts and sending you strength for your recovery. Please use this support towards your healing and comfort. Wishing you courage and better days ahead,” another said.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to the scene and landed at a primary school across the road. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Hato Hone St John were called to the scene of the crash on Central Boulevard in Silverdale that day.

The helicopter landed at a nearby primary school.

Local businesses have taken to social media to share their support for Ben, who is said to be well-known and respected in the area.

Staff at Manly Bakery in Whangaparāoa shared a special notice with its customers, calling on them to show their support.

“Many of you will know Ben, our local delivery driver from Gilmours. He’s the guy who always knows how to brighten our day – full of laughs, good chats and just the best energy whenever he comes by.

“Over the years, he’s become more than just our driver. He’s become part of our lives. I know every business around the Coast will agree how special he really is.”

Another business, Coast Cakes, described the young man as friendly, bubbly and helpful and was already up for a chat.

They also praised members of the public who were first on the scene.

“To the amazing people [who] helped him on Wednesday morning from the gym, thank you. Your help and support most likely saved his life while you waited for emergency response.”

The Police Serious Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash and WorkSafe has also been advised.

