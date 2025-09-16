A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they sent two ambulances, one manager and one rapid response vehicle to the scene.
“Two patients were assessed at the scene, with one transported to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition [by ambulance] and the second transported to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition.”
WorkSafe has been advised, and the Serious Crash Unit has opened an investigation into the incident.
