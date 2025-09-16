The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to the scene and landed at a primary school across the road. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Person critically injured in crash between truck and car, road closed

A person is ciritically injured after a crash between a truck and car on Auckland’s North Shore.

Emergency services, including a rescue helicopter which landed at a primary school across the road, were called to Central Boulevard in Silverdale at 6.50am.

Central Boulevard is now closed. Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter said they were called to the scene at 7.11am. The helicopter landed at a neighbouring school as students were arriving for the day.