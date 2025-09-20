Tamaki said Kirk’s death showed the loss of Christian values in our world.

“He was executed because he loved Christ,” Tamaki told the crowd.

“Charlie speaks like me.”

A crowd of hundreds took part in a haka around Charlie Kirk’s image surrounded by candlelight.

People laid flowers and Tamaki ended with a prayer.

In Facebook posts leading up to the vigil, Tamaki called Kirk “a modern day Martyr for Jesus Christ”.

He said the event hopes to honour the life of Kirk, who Tamaki described as “a man whose courage and faith lit a fire in millions”.

Charlie Kirk’s death sparks political violence fears

Kirk, who was known as a major ally of President Donald Trump, was shot dead in a “political assassination” that sparked fears of more political violence in an increasingly febrile United States.

The 31-year-old was killed at a Utah university earlier this month in front of thousands of people. The alleged killer is 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.

While his motive remains unclear, the killing has sparked conversations about the widening gap between left and right politics.

Right-wing youth activist and influencer Charlie Kirk (inset), a major ally of President Donald Trump, has been shot dead in a "political assassination".

Tamaki said tonight will signal a turning point for New Zealand and the “mass haka” will represent unity, courage, and strength.

“His death marks more than the loss of a leader; it is a turning point in society,” a post by Tamaki said.

Previous protests headed by Tamaki have drawn large crowds, violence and significant criticism.

Earlier this year, Tamaki headed a march down Auckland’s Queen St, claiming “the spread of non-Christian religions is now out of control” in New Zealand.

Tamaki pulled out 12 flags, including Rainbow Pride and a flag representing mainstream media and directed his followers to “Rip it up, boys”.

The marchers walked with a very large banner that read “NZ’s official religion: Christianity”.

Ethnic Communities and Police Minister Mark Mitchell condemned the march, saying behaviour that incited discrimination or violence was damaging.

“I condemn the vile rhetoric and behaviour of the Destiny Church and its associates. The behaviour I saw was not Kiwi, nor Christian.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.