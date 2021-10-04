Live Q&A: How will the new level 3 work?

Outdoor picnics with friends and whānau are on the table in the new level 3. Photo / Unsplash

Outdoor picnics with friends and whānau are on the table in the new level 3. Photo / Unsplash

Auckland's experience of level 3 will look a little different tomorrow, with 10 people from no more than two households at a time able to catch up outdoors, and travel within the Auckland region for recreation permitted. Early childhood education services also return tomorrow.

This loosening of level 3 kicks off the Government's three-stage plan to end Covid restrictions. The Herald's deputy political editor Derek Cheng is taking susbcribers' questions on bubbles, models and what elimination means now, from 11.30am-12pm. Start asking questions now - keep them short - Derek will answer when the Q&A kicks off.

If you're reading this on mobile, click the blue speech bubble at the top of your screen.