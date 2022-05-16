Photo / Peter Meecham

Over a third of cars on the road will be electric or hybrid - and high-emitting vehicles will be banned - under a significant climate plan unveiled yesterday by the Government.

The Emissions Reduction Plan sets a course for at least 30 per cent of NZ's light vehicle fleet (ordinary passenger cars) to be zero emissions by 2035, and for people to drive 20 per cent less by that year too. This means people in cities living closer together and using public transport more.

The Government stopped short of recommending congestion charges in Auckland, but signalled it's keen on the idea, with a final decision due by the end of this year.

