King Cobras meet in Mt Roskill. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Hundreds of King Cobras gang members in their patched vests are spilling out of a Mt Roskill function centre this morning, smoking, hugging and chatting.

The congregation at the Manhattan catered function room, usually utilised for weddings, is believed to be the annual general meeting of the Auckland-based gang.

The gang members appeared in a jovial mood as of 10am today as other members of the public went about their Saturday morning shopping on Dominion Rd just 20m round the corner.

The King Cobras members were gathering in clear sight and wandering casually onto the asphalt on Jasper Rd where the Manhattan is situated. They had parked their bikes and vehicles in a car park across the road.

A few hundred metres away, around the corner on Mount Albert Rd, police have set up a roadblock checkpoint and are breathalising nearly all passing motorists.

There is a relatively large police presence at the roadblock, including a car with flashing lights in the middle of the road and a dozen officers on their feet.

As yet, it does not seem any of the gang members have been stopped driving through the police checkpoint.