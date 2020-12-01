Live: Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins face off in first Question Time since election

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and National leader Judith Collins.

The Government is set to come under some pressure over soaring house price rises in the first Question Time of the new Parliament.

Opposition leader Judith Collins is asking Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern about recent comments about housing policy at Question number two.

And Finance Minister Grant Robertson will be questioned by National's Andrew Bayly about a possible extension to the brightline test - which taxes capital gains on investment properties sold before five years.

Despite having said there would be no changes to current taxes, Robertson has raised the possibility of extending the test beyond the five years, to dampen demand for houses by investors.

Collins told the Herald last night that she would not be asking Ardern questions for the sake of it and that she wanted every question to count.

"I don't think the public wants to see silly stuff or stupid stuff in Parliament. They expect us to ask good questions on their behalf and to expect answers.

"What you'll see is you won't have me as the leader taking vast numbers of supplementaries. You'll see every question needing to count.