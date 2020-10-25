Live: Holidaymakers warned to prepare for queues heading home

Traffic is expected to be nose-to-tail along sections of State Highway 1 today as holidaymakers return home. Photo / Martin Sykes

Holidaymakers returning from a long weekend break are being warned to expect queues as they travel home.

The New Zealand Transport Agency is reminding motorists to allow for extra time on the road heading back to main centres today at either end of the North Island.

Traffic is expected to be exceptionally heavy across the day on State Highway 1 at Kakakawa in the Bay of Islands heading south and through Kāpiti travelling between Peka Peka and Ōtaki.

RETURNING TRAFFIC EXPECTED: Allow extra time if you are heading home TODAY (Mon 26 Oct), following the long weekend. Heavy traffic is expected on #SH1 at Kawakawa between 10am-6pm. Plan ahead for #LabourWeekendTraffic. ^MF pic.twitter.com/2sps6bWOB0 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 25, 2020

The heaviest traffic in the north is expected between 10am and 1pm, and busy between 1 - 6pm today.

At the other end of the island the traffic is expected to be congested between 11am - 7pm.

LABOUR DAY WEEKEND - PREPARE FOR YOUR JOURNEY

Heading home to Wellington after the long wknd? We expect traffic on #SH1 through Kapiti to be the heavy southbound between 10am and 7pm today, Mon 26 Oct. To help avoid delays, visit https://t.co/lUdIy6bdgr #LabourWeekend pic.twitter.com/qa4xBGJFzL — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) October 25, 2020

The holiday road toll presently stands at six, five higher than last year and the worst since 2017.