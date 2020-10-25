Live: Holidaymakers warned to prepare for queues heading home

Holidaymakers returning from a long weekend break are being warned to expect queues as they travel home.
The New Zealand Transport Agency is reminding motorists to allow for extra time on the road heading back to main centres today at either end of the North Island.
Read More
- Live: Labour weekend traffic builds out of Auckland as holidaymakers escape early - NZ Herald
- Six dead: Labour Weekend road toll swells after overnight crash in Tokomaru - NZ Herald
- Beat the peak: How to minimise travel delays this Labour weekend - NZ Herald
- Weather: Labour Weekend's hot 28C stunner - but winter warning for Monday - NZ Herald
Traffic is expected to be exceptionally heavy across the day on State Highway 1 at Kakakawa in the Bay of Islands heading south and through Kāpiti travelling between Peka Peka and Ōtaki.
The heaviest traffic in the north is expected between 10am and 1pm, and busy between 1 - 6pm today.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
At the other end of the island the traffic is expected to be congested between 11am - 7pm.
The holiday road toll presently stands at six, five higher than last year and the worst since 2017.